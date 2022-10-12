BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police has identified the 14-year-old boy shot and killed Monday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester.

Police said that, at around 12:18 p.m. Monday, they responded to 2990 Washington Street in Roxbury, where they found Osorio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another juvenile male had been shot, and he was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police are still reviewing the case, and asks anyone with information to call the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

