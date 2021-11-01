BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a teenager who was killed in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston early Monday morning.
Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway around 1:45 a.m. found a 2019 Honda Civic that had veered off the road and struck a Jersey barrier, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The driver, 18-year-old Joseph Fournier, of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.
An investigation remains ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)