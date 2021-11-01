BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a teenager who was killed in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway around 1:45 a.m. found a 2019 Honda Civic that had veered off the road and struck a Jersey barrier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 18-year-old Joseph Fournier, of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox