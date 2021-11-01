BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a teenager who was killed in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway around 1:45 a.m. found a 2019 Honda Civic that had veered off the road and struck a Jersey barrier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 18-year-old Joseph Fournier, of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

