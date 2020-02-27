Police identify the victim of a deadly crash in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 43-year-old victim of a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon in Hooksett.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Hooksett Road at 2 p.m. found the victim, Prairie Champagne, in need of CPR, according to police.

After performing CPR, the victim transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver, identified as Adam Finley Taylor, 44, of Alton, was arrested and charged with driving after revocation or suspension, and was later released on bail, police said.

