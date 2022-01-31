MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the tractor-trailer driver who died following a crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Mansfield early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash just south of Interstate 95 around 3:35 a.m. found a 2022 Freightliner about 150 feet into the woodline, according to state police.

They removed the driver, Peter Fennell, 55, of Missouri, from the tractor-trailer and performed CPR on him while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive, state police said.

Despite their efforts, state police say Fennell succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on the highway when, for reasons still under investigation, it cross the median and all three southbound lanes before crashing into the woods, state police added.

No other vehicles were involved.

The scene has since cleared and all lanes on I-495 have reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

UPDATE Sadly, crash resulted in fatal injuries to the TT driver. TT was only vehicle involved. Investigation ongoing. Scene is clear, all lanes Rt 495 open. https://t.co/nF8iQHgG02 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 31, 2022

