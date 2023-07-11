BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton announced the identities of two 18-year-old suspects charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded outside of a courthouse.

The Brockton Police Department said Antwon Barrett-Smith and Neandro Mendes are facing multiple weapons-related charges following a shooting outside Brockton District Court on Monday.

The incident left both a 37-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man with injuries that authorities said were believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to an update from Brockton PD, an additional gun had also been found by investigators, bringing the total to two.

Both Barrett-Smith and Mendes were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

