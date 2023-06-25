BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old are dead after a shooting in Braintree, police reported Sunday morning.

Jahzier Porter, 16 of Braintree, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, who would have turned 20 next month, from Dorchester were found in a parked car with gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning outside 10 Alfred Road, of which Porter is a resident.

A third person was also in the car, but they were unharmed. The two victims died at South Shore Hospital.

Braintree police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the incident is under investigation.

