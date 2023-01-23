BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a vehicle of interest in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

A witness said a compact car struck the man as he was using a crosswalk to push a wheelchair across the intersection and he was dragged a short distance before the motorist fled the area.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say surveillance video and witness statements helped them track down the vehicle of interest, but they still have not made an arrest.

