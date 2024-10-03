WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators returned to the area around Heroult Road and I-190 in Worcester Thursday, one day after a shooting at a home and a series of attempted carjackings left two people dead and prompted an hourslong shutdown of I-190.

The gunfire started near 2:20 p.m. on Heroult Road and ended roughly one hour later after police confronted a man with a gun on I-190. Worcester police said one man died of his injuries after being shot on Heroult Road. The alleged gunman died after shooting himself on I-190.

Worcester police identified the man who died on Heroult Road as 40-year-old Yubar Perez. The man who killed Perez and later took his own life was identified as 41-year-old Felix Rivera.

The string of incidents on Wednesday drew a massive police response. While investigators swarmed Heroult Road, police said a trooper approached a man acting suspiciously. Police said the man pulled out a gun, fired a round, and fled the scene.

A short time later, police rushed to nearby I-190 after receiving reports that the same man was stopping traffic and pointing a gun at drivers.

Police said the man, now identified as Rivera, tried to carjack several people and ran from officers and troopers as they gave chase.

Worcester police said law enforcement personnel fired on the man before he turned the gun on himself.

“It definitely creeped me out,” said Ken Long, who had just left I-190 when he saw Rivera walking up the middle of the road Wednesday.

“He had a very disturbed, wide-eyed look on his face and he didn’t really seem to care that there was a bunch of traffic driving around him at the time,” Long said.

Amanda Mehl said her teenage daughters saw the scene on Heroult Road while they were walking from a bus stop. They heard gunshots and saw a man they believed opened fire.

“They were steps away from where it happened when it happened,” Mehl said. “They identified him as the person they saw running from the house.

“Stray bullets do not discriminate and to know that that was that close, houses away from us, it is absolutely gut wrenching,” Mehl continued.

Mehl said the people living in the house where the shooting happened had only been in the home for a couple of months.

Crime scene tape remained in place around a home on Heroult Road until shortly before 12 p.m. Thursday.

On I-190, investigators were spotted using a drone to document the area.

While authorities continue to investigate, police have asked anyone with video or information related to the shootings to contact detectives by phone at (508) 799-8651.

