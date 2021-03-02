Police identify victim in fatal Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a person killed in an early stabbing in Boston on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an injured person at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at 5:45 a.m. found 40-year-old Jamal Chin-Clarke suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

Chin-Clarke was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 617-343-4470.

