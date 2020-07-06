Police identify victim in fatal Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a person killed after a stabbing Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight on Theodore Street at 10:30 p.m. were told the parties involved fled the scene. Later, the victim of a stabbing, later identified as Shonn Bailey, 50, of Boston, walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to police.

No other information was immediately released. The stabbing remains under investigation.

