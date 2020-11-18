Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in Templeton

TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Templeton Tuesday night.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 2 around 10 p.m. found a 2013 Mazda 3 sedan that collided with an abutment underneath the Otter River Road Bridge, according to a release issued by the Mass. State Police Dept.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the 36-year-old Athol man behind the wheel was traveling east on the highway when, for reasons still under investigation, the car veered left and struck the concrete structure supporting the bridge.

The Athol man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A stretch of the eastbound side of Route 2 was closed for several hours to accommodate the rescue response and crash investigation. The scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m.

