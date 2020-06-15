Police identify victim in fatal hit and run crash in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the victim in a fatal hit and run crash in Wareham last Friday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Cranberry Highway at 11 p.m. found a car had struck a motorcycle and fled the scene, police said. The driver of the motorcycle, Kenneth J. Baptiste, 65, of Wareham, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car has been identified and the crash remains under investigation, police said.

