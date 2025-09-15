LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Lawrence from over the weekend.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 154 Essex St. around 2 a.m. on Saturday and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified the man as Hugo Delrosario.

Delrosario was pronounced dead, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

