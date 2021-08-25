BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a person killed in an early morning stabbing in Roxbury on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 112 Atkinson St. around 6:15 a.m. found 29-year-old Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele of Houston, Texas suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.

McDonald Anaele was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox