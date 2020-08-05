Police identify victim in fatal Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a person killed after a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a playground in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at Clifford Playground on Massachusetts Avenue around midnight found 48-year-old Michael A. Dezrick suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.

Dezrick was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, 38-year-old Mary Fox was placed under arrest, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives 617-343-4470.

