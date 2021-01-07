Police identify victim of deadly Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death in Boston earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of stabbing in the area of 115 Southampton St. in Roxbury around 7:30 p.m. on Monday found 33-year-old Richard Ghiozzi, of Medford, suffering from a stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Ghiozzi was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

