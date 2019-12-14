Police identify victim of deadly Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 26-year-old Brockton man who was found fatally shot late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Shaw Road about 9 p.m. found Marshawn A. Potts suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-897-5234.

State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26 year-old man in Brockton last night. That investigation is ongoing. Investigators do not believe this was a random act. Anyone with info is urged to contact Brockton Police or State Police Detectives at (508) 897-5234. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 14, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)