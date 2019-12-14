Police identify victim of deadly Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 26-year-old Brockton man who was found fatally shot late Friday night, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Shaw Road about 9 p.m. found Marshawn A. Potts suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-897-5234.
