Police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 155 Savannah Ave. about 9:59 p.m. found Gregory Phillips suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who would like to provide anonymous tips call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

