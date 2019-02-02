Police identify victim of deadly Franklin crash

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 27-year-old Ashland woman who was killed in a crash in Franklin on Friday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 495 about 8:05 p.m. determined that Emily Smith had been traveling northbound in a Subaru Forester when, for reasons still under investigation, veered into another lane, hit another car, and left the roadway between Exit 16 and 17, according to state police.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the other car were uninjured.

