Police identify victim of deadly Haverhill hit-and-run; search for driver underway

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 59-year-old man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Haverhill early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Merrimack and Main streets found Charles Burrill, of Haverhill, injured in the street, according to police.

Police are looking for a silver or gray PT cruiser in connection with the crash.

Multiple people told 7News that the intersection is dangerous and their concerned about the new light patterns.

“Ever since they did the intersection over, it’s been a disaster,” Phillip Case said. “I’ve come close to hitting people on this road.”

Nancy Crowley added that she walks the road everyday and is worried for her safety as she crosses the street.

“I go right to the cross sign and when I’m crossing, the cars are still going around me,” she said.

Residents are asking that the city take another look at the traffic patterns and lights.

“Somebody else is going to get killed if they don’t do something about it,” Case said.

Family members say Burrill worked as a custodian at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run is asked to call Haverhill police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Family of Charles Burrill who died in this mornings hit and run crash say he was a custodian at Anna Jacques hospital. They are asking the driver who hit him to come forward. #7news pic.twitter.com/D7rn56LKIP — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 25, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)