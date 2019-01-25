Police identify victim of deadly Haverhill hit-and-run

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 59-year-old man who was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Haverhill early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Merrimack and Main streets around 7 a.m. found Charles Burrill, 59, of Haverhill, injured in the street, according to police.

Police are looking for a silver or gray PT cruiser in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill police.

The crash remains under investigation.

