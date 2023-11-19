MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 61 Lowell St. around 2 a.m. found Carlos Rodriguez, of Manchester, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Investigators are continuing to investigate the individuals involved as well as the sequence of events from the motor vehicle accident leading up to the shooting, but there are no indications of any specific threat to the general public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the shooting is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

