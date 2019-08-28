Police identify victim of deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mattapan on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 91 Westview St. about 3:30 a.m. found Jared Brown, of Mattapan, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

