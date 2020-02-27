Police identify victim of deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 29-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday night in Mattapan.

Officers responding to a person shot in the area of Delhi and Violet streets just after 7:30 p.m. found the victim, Ricardo Bent-Hines, of Roxbury, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

