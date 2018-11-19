Police identify victim of deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 10 Westmore Road about 1:58 a.m. found Korey Wornum-Parker, 28, of Roxbury, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)