Police identify victim of deadly Palmer crash

PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 34-year-old New York woman who was killed in a crash in Palmer on Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 90 at about 6 a.m. determined that Jenna Klaisle of Syracuse, New York had been traveling eastbound when, for reasons still under investigation, she veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail and several trees, according to state police.

Klaisle was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and detectives assigned to the Hampden County State Police Detective Unit are investigating.

