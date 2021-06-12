BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Roxbury earlier this week, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 1510 Tremont St. around 8:45 p.m. on June 7 learned that a man, identified as Fermin Baez, 32, of Dorchester, had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

