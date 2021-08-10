BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 34-year-old ma n who was found fatally stabbed in Boston on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Roxbury around 8:35 a.m. found Ricardo Garcia, of Boston, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)