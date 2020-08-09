Police identify victim of deadly Sharon crash

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash in Sharon on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 95 northbound around 3:30 p.m. found a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a tree near Exit 9, state police said Sunday.

The driver, Christopher Smith, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation determined that Smith struck a guardrail then continued into the woodline before hitting the tree, officials said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

