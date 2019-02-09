Police identify victim of deadly Somerville hit-and-run

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – Police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Somerville.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road about 7:16 p.m. Friday took two women to the hospital, where Allison Donovan, 40, of Somerville, was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The second female sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was operating a dark-colored, late-model, full-size pickup truck, and the truck is believed to have struck the pedestrians in a crosswalk, officials say.

The vehicle is believed to have sustained front-end damage to the left side, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250 or 7254. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting 617spd to TIP411.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)