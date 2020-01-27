Police identify victim of fatal crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 44 in Plymouth on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report a crash on the eastbound side of the highway near Route 3 around 2 p.m. found a 2003 Pontiac Montana minivan that had collided with a 2007 Dodge Ram that was towing a utility trailer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The minivan operator, 70-year-old Reynold Cullman, of Bridgewater, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he later died. The Ram driver was not injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests Cullman crossed the center median and struck the trailer before crashing into a concrete barrier.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)