Police identify victim of fatal crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Taunton Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report a crash on Tremont Street around 9 p.m. found a Chevy Silverado that had collided with a Honda Civic traveling in the opposite direction, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the 29-year-old woman driving the Silverado was turning left into a Trucchi’s Supermarket when her vehicle was struck by 32-year-old Christopher Silva.

Silva was rushed to Morton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Silverado suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway. So far, no criminal charges have been filed.

