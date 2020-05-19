Police identify victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at 45 Bellevue St. around 8 p.m. found a man with gunshot wounds, police said.

The man, identified as Paul Richards, 56, of Dorchester, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

