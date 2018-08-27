Authorities identify victim of fatal Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Holyoke on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 256 Maple St. found Mark Diaz, of Holyoke, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a statement issued Monday morning by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Holyoke police at 413-322-6940.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)