BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Mattapan over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Woodbole Avenue on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. found Antonni Diaz, 30, suffering from gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Diaz was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrest made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

