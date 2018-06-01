Police identify victim of fatal Mattapan stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 58-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Mattapan early Friday morning.

Jocelin Nordeus, of Mattapan, was found suffering from apparent stab wounds on River Street about 2:50 a.m. He was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who’d rather provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

