Police identify victim of fatal Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 32-year-old Fitchburg man who was shot and killed in Roxbury earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 186 Northampton St. about 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 4 found Juan Morales suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

