BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the Jamaica Plain man who was fatally shot on Shawmut Avenue early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 618 Shawmut Ave. around 1:30 a.m. found Warren Julien, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

