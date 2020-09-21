BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the Boston man who died following a triple shooting in Roxbury last Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Hammond and Westminster streets around 7:45 p.m. found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Two of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim, 43-year-old Dennis Mejia, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mejia later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this triple shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)