Police identify victims in deadly Brighton double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police released the names Sunday of the two men who were shot and killed in Brighton early Saturday morning.

Wilfred Peters, 26, of Brighton, and Jeffrey Montaque, 27, of Cambridge, were both pronounced dead about 12:41 a.m. by officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Faneuil and Brackett streets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

