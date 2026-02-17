PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Pawtucket, Rhode Island police have identified the three victims killed in a shooting at a hockey rink in the city Monday afternoon.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said the victims were the shooter’s ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and their adult son Aidan Dorgan. The parents of the shooter’s ex-wife and a family friend were also critically injured and remain in the hospital. Police said the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, 56, who also went by the name Roberta Dorgan or Roberta Esposito. He was an employee of General Dynamics Bath Ironworks in Maine.

The shooter’s daughter told 7NEWS her father had mental health issues and needed help. She posted a message Tuesday, writing, “My heart is broken and my sons and I are alive because of God and there is no other explanation. Please hug your loved ones and tell them you love them. Every chance you get.”

Officials said Robert Dorgan was at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket to watch his son’s senior night hockey game, as he had done many times before.

Goncalves said video captured Robert leaving the arena at one point, then coming back in, which is when they say he shot his family before taking his own life.

Goncalves credited several bystanders for jumping in and disarming the shooter before he pulled out a second gun and shot himself.

“We also want to recognize the remarkable bravery of the good samaritans who stepped in without hesitation, who put themselves in harm’s way to stop that shooting. Their courage prevented further loss and injury,” said Pawtucket, Rhode Island Mayor Don Grebien.

High school hockey players, coaches, and parents returned to Lynch Arena in Pawtucket Tuesday afternoon to retrieve the hockey equipment they left behind after Monday’s mass shooting.

Officials say despite the terrifying ordeal, no one else in the arena, including any of the athletes on the ice at the time, were hurt.

Goncalves said they are executing search warrants with law enforcement agencies in other states in connection with Robert Dorgan to try and pinpoint a motive for the attack. She said they have interviewed hundreds of people so far, and reviewed surveillance video from the arena and cell phone video sent in by those who were at the game.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said grief counselors are available for any community members who may need their service during this difficult time.

