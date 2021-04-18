STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the three people who died in a crash on Route 84 in Sturbridge Saturday evening.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 6 p.m. learned that a 2009 Nissan Murano was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Route 84 prior to Exit 6B before striking a 2011 Volvo XC60 traveling east on the eastbound side, according to state police.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Deyja Jackson, 40, of Worcester, and the driver and passenger in the Volvo, identified as Irene Karam, 83, of Manchester, N.H. and Patricia Knauer, 62, of Deland, Fla., died as a result of the crash, state police said.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

