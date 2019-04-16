Police identify victims of deadly Mattapan double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the two men who were shot and killed in Mattapan on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot in the area of 12 Violet St. about 11:10 p.m. found Michael Dukes, 53, of Hyde Park, and Kevin Boyd, 53, of Roxbury, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4470.

Those who would rather provide anonymous tips can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).