PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police on Monday released the names of two victims shot and killed within 20 minutes of each other over the weekend in what were apparently unconnected homicides.

Daniel Zairis, 24, of Providence, was shot at about 2 a.m. Saturday as he left a nightclub, Maj. David Lapatin said.

“He had come out, he appears to be walking by a man who took out a weapon and shot him several times,” Lapatin said.

Zairis was taken by friends to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a Cumberland Farms convenience store where they found Andrei Bonilla, 23, of Providence, in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bonilla had been sitting in a car with a woman nearby when the woman’s former boyfriend showed up and opened fire, Lapatin said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the suspect, a 22-year-old man, who remains on the loose.

It appears both victims were targeted, Lapatin said.

There have now been 18 homicides in the city this year, as many as there were all of last year.

