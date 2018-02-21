Police identify woman accused of stealing money from Bourne restaurant’s tip jar

BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Bourne said they have identified the woman seen on surveillance video stealing money from a restaurant’s tip jar.

The incident happened Monday at the Lobster Trap restaurant, where employees said the woman had been rude to them. Surveillance video showed the woman taking about $20 out of the tip jar and putting it in her wallet. Olivia Slayton, the 17-year-old working the counter who the tips were intended for, said the woman shuffled through the money and took $5 bills out.

Slayton said she saw the woman’s hand near the tip jar but did not see her take anything. She told her manager to look at the surveillance video just to be sure and that is when she saw the woman stealing money.

Once word spread around the restaurant about the theft, Slayton’s fellow waitresses each chipped in $5 to reimburse her.

E.J. Baracchini, who works at the adjoining fish market, said the same woman stole $10 in tip money from him back in October.

“I don’t see her in here that often but it’s just kind of low,” said Baracchini.

Police said they identified the woman because she used her credit card to buy an order of fish and chips right before she stole the tip jar money. She will face a charge of larceny. The owner of the Lobster Trap said he also wants her to come in and apologize to his staff.

