MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police have identified the woman who was found dead on the shore of the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a body found spoke with a homeowner who reported the incident, according to state police.

The person found dead has been identified as Ashlee Krauss, 29, of Manchester.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine her cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or

Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or to call State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

