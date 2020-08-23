Police identify woman killed in 7-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the woman who was killed in a violent, seven-vehicle crash on I-93 northbound near Dorchester on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash by the Freeport Street exit found seven cars involved in a crash, officials said. The driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as Ashley Rose Jimenez, 39, of Dennis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Jimenez lost control after striking a traffic barrier attenuator and then hit a Brewster EMS ambulance that was transporting a patient, state police said.

Three other vehicles became involved in the crash after the initial collision.

Two Brewster EMS medics, both males, the female patient they were transporting, and a man driving another car were injured in the crash, police said.

Four other motorists involved were taken to Boston Medical Center for minor injuries.

Troopers were told that the driver of a vehicle matching the description of the Altima was reportedly driving erratically earlier in the day on Route 3.

Small alcohol bottles, both opened and closed, were located inside of Jimenez’s vehicle, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

