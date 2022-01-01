LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman killed in a shooting in Lawrence Dec. 31, officials said Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Pearl Street found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The woman, identified as Jumil Celladiya, 22, of Lawrence, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)