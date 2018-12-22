Police identify woman killed in Middleboro crash

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - State police have identified the 57-year-old Brockton woman who was killed in a four-car pileup on Interstate 495 on Friday.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Anita Stevens was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy on the ramp from Route 44 to Route 495 northbound around 4:15 when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to spin out and come to rest facing south in the northbound right travel lane, state police said.

Stevens’ vehicle was then struck head-on by a 2011 Cadillac CTS driven by a 55-year-old Wareham woman.

That collision caused the Cadillac to spin into the left travel lane, where it struck a 2014 Kia Optima driven by a 55-year-old North Easton man. The Kia was then struck by a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by a 37-year-old Centerville man, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

