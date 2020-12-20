Police identify woman killed in Oak Bluffs crash, driver charged

OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash in Oak Bluffs on Saturday night and a driver has been charged, police said.

Troopers responding to a two-vehicle crash on Beach Road in Tisbury just after 8 p.m. found a 2010 Volkswagen Beetle that was struck head-on by driver, officials said.

The driver of the Beetle, Emma Hall, 22, of Oak Bluffs, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Zachary A. Dupon, 25, of Oak Bluffs, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation following his release from the hospital, officials said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Dupon was traveling southbound on Beach Road when he moved into the northbound lane to pass two vehicles that were in front of him, according to police.

Upon passing the two vehicles he continued going south in the northbound lane and struck the Volkswagen Beetle, officials said.

A teenager and a young adult in the Beetle were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. One was subsequently transported to a Boston hospital, according to police.

Dupon is being held on $25,000 cash bail in Dukes County jail pending arraignment expected on Monday, state police said.

He is also being charged with speeding and faces a marked lanes violation, according to police.

